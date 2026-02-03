The Astros and Paredes avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $9.35 million contract Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The deal is the midpoint of the figures that were exchanged last month. Paredes will have one more year of arbitration eligibility next offseason before reaching free agency the following winter. There's currently not a clear opening in Houston's everyday lineup for Paredes, who hit .254/.352/.458 with 20 home runs in 2025, but he remains a candidate to be traded.