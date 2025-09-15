Astros general manager Dana Brown said that Paredes (hamstring) could be activated from the 60-day injured list during next weekend's series versus the Mariners, though Brown conceded that Paredes' return by that time "could be a long shot," Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paredes has been on the shelf since July 20 due to a significant right hamstring strain, but because he's elected to forgo surgery, he still has a chance at making it back on the field before the end of the regular season. The 26-year-old has been steadily ramping up at the Astros' facility in Florida in recent weeks, taking part in hitting, running and defensive progressions and most notably facing hitters in live batting practice Saturday. Under normal circumstances, Paredes would likely require an extended rehab assignment prior to being activated, but with the Astros in tight battles in both the AL West and wild-card race, he could bypass a minor-league stint and instead get built up through live at-bats prior to his reinstatement. Brown noted that because Paredes is further behind with his running and defensive work than his hitting at this stage of his rehab program, Paredes would be used as a designated hitter upon his return from the IL.