Astros' Isaac Paredes: Serving as DH vs. St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paredes (leg) will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Paredes entered Friday's game in the fourth inning as a pinch hitter but was later removed due to a leg injury, though the issue doesn't appear to be a serious one as he's back in the lineup for Saturday's contest. He has struggled at the plate as of late, going 0-for-11 with four walks and three strikeouts over his last four games.
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