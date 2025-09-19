The Astros will reinstate Paredes (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Paredes strained his hamstring in mid-July, but bypassed surgery in hopes of returning late in the 2025 season. The decision will pay off Friday, as he's slated to come off the injured list in time for a three-game set against the Mariners, who are tied with Houston atop the AL West. Paredes will be used as a designated hitter once reinstated, and he may be asked to run less than full speed on the basepaths. Still, it's a significant boost to the Astros' lineup. He slashed .259/.359/.470 with 19 home runs, 51 runs and 50 RBI in 409 plate appearances before sustaining the injury.