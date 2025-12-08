Astros general manager Dana Brown said Monday that Paredes (hamstring) will be "full-go" at the start of spring training, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown said during last month's general managers' meetings that Paredes wasn't fully recovered from his right hamstring tear and that the infielder likely wouldn't be 100 percent by spring training. Now, however, Brown seems confident that Paredes will not have any limitations when camp opens. Paredes should have an everyday role for Houston in 2026 -- assuming he's not traded -- though it's not yet clear what position he will play or if he'll be a full-time designated hitter.