Melton will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Melton will stick in the starting nine for the fourth time in five games. Though he may have the opportunity to handle a strong-side platoon role in center field until Jake Meyers (calf) returns from the injured list, Melton is slashing just .200/.250/.244 with a 39.6 percent strikeout rate over his first 48 big-league plate appearances.