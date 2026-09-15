The Rays recalled Melton from Triple-A Durham and placed him on the 60-day injured list Tuesday due to a right hamstring strain.

The 26-year-old missed most of August due to a right hamstring strain and appears to have aggravated the injury, which will bring an early end to his 2026 campaign. Melton was acquired from the Astros last winter and was limited to 45 games during his first year in the Rays organization. However, he was productive for Triple-A Durham when available, finishing with a .253/.346/.475 slash line, seven homers and 26 stolen bases.