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Rays' Jacob Melton: Mashing during rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Melton (ankle) has gone 6-for-11 (.545) with a home run, three RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases over five games during a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Melton, who suffered Grade 2 left ankle sprain back in late April, has since commenced a rehab assignment and is showing no signs of rust. The 25-year-old outfielder is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects, and he should rejoin Triple-A Durham sometime before the end of June if all continues to go well in his recovery.

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