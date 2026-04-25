Melton (ankle) is expected to be out of action for at least four weeks, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Melton suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain in a minor-league game Tuesday, and he could be sidelined for as many as six weeks. The timetable for a return likely means the 25-year-old outfielder will be on the shelf until at least some point in late May. Melton, one of Tampa Bay's top prospects, was slashing .231/.346/.431 with 10 extra-base hits, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored and 17 stolen bases over 82 plate appearances for Triple-A Durham before going down.