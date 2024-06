Bloss exited Friday's game against Baltimore after 3.2 innings due to right shoulder discomfort, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Bloss was making his big-league debut and had allowed two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two prior to suffering the injury. It's unclear if he'll be available for a potential next turn through the rotation, or if the Astros plan to keep him on the big-league roster.