Bloss is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics in Oakland, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bloss will be making his first turn through the rotation of the second half after he returned from the 15-day injured list July 11 and covered four innings in a start against the Marlins. The rookie right-hander's stay in the rotation will likely come to an end once Justin Verlander (neck) is activated from the IL, perhaps as soon as next week.