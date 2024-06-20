The Astros will call up Bloss from Double-A Corpus Christi to make his major-league debut Friday against the Orioles, Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic report.

It's an aggressive promotion, as Bloss was a third-round pick last year's draft and has made just eight starts at the Double-A level. He'll skip over Triple-A and go straight to the majors after holding a 1.74 ERA and 60:21 K:BB over 62 innings cover 12 starts between High-A Asheville and Corpus Christi. Bloss is taking the rotation spot of the injured Justin Verlander (neck) and could receive an additional start after Friday while Verlander recovers.