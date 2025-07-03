Meyers went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rockies.

Meyers has progressively moved up the Astros' order, in part due to injuries and in part due to his strong performance. He's now hit second in the lineup in four straight games, and he's reached base at a .353 clip with four runs scored and a stolen base in that short sample. Meyers has had a breakout season at the plate, maintaining a .302 average with 14 stolen bases across 307 plate appearances.