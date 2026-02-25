Astros' Jason Alexander: Hit hard in spring debut
Alexander allowed four runs on five hits and a walk across two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's Grapefruit League matchup with the Mets. He struck out one.
It was a disastrous start to the spring for Alexander, who gave up back-to-back one-out singles before Mike Tauchman smacked a three-run homer in the first inning. Alexander then gave up a solo shot to Ronny Mauricio with two outs, followed by a single and a walk, before he was ultimately pulled. Alexander served as a swingman for Houston after he was acquired off waivers from the A's in May. The right-hander posted a 4.77 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP and 65:26 K:BB across 77.1 innings between the Astros and Athletics. Alexander will likely start the year with Triple-A Sugar Land if he can't crack the Opening Day bullpen.
