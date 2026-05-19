Astros' Jason Alexander: Pressed into starting duty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander will start Tuesday's game against the Twins, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday and was expected to provide some length out of the bullpen, but he'll instead make a start Tuesday after Lance McCullers (undisclosed) was scratched. Alexander was a decent swingman for Houston last year (3.66 ERA in 14 appearances) but has surrendered 10 earned runs across his two big-league outings this season.
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