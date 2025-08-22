Alexander (4-1) allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Alexander fell short of a quality start for the first time in his four outings in August, but he still did well enough to secure his third win of the month. Dylan Beavers produced both runs for Baltimore with a solo home run in the second inning and an RBI on a fielder's choice in the sixth. While Alexander has had some inconsistent stretches this year, he's doing all he can to keep a spot in the Astros' rotation with his recent strong play. He's at a 4.59 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB through 49 innings over 12 appearances (seven starts) between the Astros and the Athletics this season. Alexander could face additional challenges for a starter role soon, as Lance McCullers (finger) is set to return Friday and Luis Garcia (elbow) could follow some time next week.