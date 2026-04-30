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The Astros recalled Alexander from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

Alexander will serve as the 27th man during Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles. The right-hander has collected a 4.97 ERA and 20:10 K:BB over 29 innings covering six starts with Sugar Land this season. He will give the bullpen length Thursday before likely returning to the minors after the twin bill.

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