Castro agreed Thursday with the Astros on a two-year, $7 million contract, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After stops with the Twins, Angels and Padres across the last four seasons, Castro will return to the organization that made him a first-round selection in the 2008 first-year player draft. According to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic, Houston is planning to deploy Castro as its No. 2 catcher behind defensive stalwart Martin Maldonado, with Kaplan estimating that the latter will garner about 60 or 65 percent of the starts. If that prediction holds true, Castro likely wouldn't have much fantasy value outside of AL-only leagues, despite possessing the better bat of the two backstops in recent years.