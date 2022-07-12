Double-A Corpus Christi reinstated Perez (oblique) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Perez will return to Corpus Christi after he was sidelined for over two months while nursing an oblique injury. The 22-year-old struck out in his only major-league at-bat April 8 and has produced a .196 average with one homer, four RBI and four runs over 51 at-bats with Corpus Christi this season. Before returning from the IL, Perez completed an 11-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.