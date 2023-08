Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Friday.

The 23-year-old third baseman was dumped from Houston's 40-man roster and ultimately released a week later, but he quickly caught on with a new organization. Perez is expected to report to Triple-A Indianapolis and should handle a near-everyday role with the Pirates' top affiliate. Perez slashed .255/.328/.399 with 10 home runs and three stolen bases in 357 plate appearances at Triple-A Sugar Land this season prior to his release.