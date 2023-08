Perez was released by the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

A second-round pick in 2017, Perez ended up appearing in only one game with the Astros' big-league club. He's spent the entire season to date at Triple-A Sugar Land, slashing .255/.328/.399 with 10 homers and three steals in 87 games. The 23-year-old was removed from the 40-man roster earlier this week and is now free to explore his opportunities elsewhere.