Loperfido went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a triple and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Marlins.

Loperfido has hit safely in his last four games, going 5-for-13 with four extra-base hits and four RBI in that span. This was his first multi-hit effort since June 21. The outfield prospect is up to a .288/.337/.450 slash line with two homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored, five doubles, one triple and two stolen bases across 87 plate appearances. Loperfido continues to play in the corner outfield spots, though he's seen slightly less than a strong-side platoon role over the last week. Chas McCormick and Mauricio Dubon continue to be Loperfido's biggest competitors for playing time.