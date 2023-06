Abreu went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored Friday against the Reds.

Abreu started a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double and ultimately scored the Astros' only run. Across his first 61 games of the season, he managed only nine-extra base hits. In seven games since, he's racked up three homers and three doubles while also scoring five runs and driving in 10. Abreu has settled into the fifth spot in the lineup with Yordan Alvarez (oblique) sidelined.