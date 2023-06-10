Abreu went 2-for-7 with a three-run home run in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings loss to the Guardians.

The veteran first baseman took Logan Allen deep in the first inning to give the Astros an early lead that the bullpen squandered. It's only Abreu's second homer of the year, but they've both come in the last 12 games. It's a sliver of hope in what has been a disastrous first campaign with Houston, but his .244/.308/.400 slash line over that 12-game stretch only looks good in comparison to his .219/.277/.278 line on the season.