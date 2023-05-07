Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Urquidy (shoulder) has a chance to return from the 15-day injured list "somewhere around the All-Star break," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Though the injury that landed Urquidy on the shelf this past Monday has been labeled as right forearm inflammation, it's apparent that he's dealing with something more significant than minor swelling. Manager Dusty Baker already noted that Urquidy won't be cleared to throw for a while, and Brown's comments suggest that the Astros are preparing for the right-hander to miss at least two months due to the injury. Given that Urquidy had pitched to a 5.20 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over his six starts prior to landing on the IL and is now facing a long-term absence, he likely won't be worth stashing in the majority of formats. With Luis Garcia (elbow) scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, both J.P. France and Brandon Bielak should have long leashes for spots in the Houston rotation until Lance McCullers (elbow) is cleared to return from the 15-day IL, possibly in late May or early June.