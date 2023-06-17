Urquidy (shoulder) will throw off a mound Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Urquidy has been out since the start of May as he battles shoulder inflammation. He's been throwing off flat ground for over three weeks but still isn't ready for a full bullpen session. His mound work Sunday is expected to consist of 20 fastballs thrown at less than full velocity.
