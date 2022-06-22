Urquidy (6-3) earned the win Tuesday over the Mets. He allowed a run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings.

Urquidy didn't allow a run until the sixth inning, which came via a Pete Alonso solo home run. This was Urquidy's fourth quality start in his last six outings. He's still giving up a homer per start, having now allowed 13 long balls across 67.1 innings this season. The right-hander has a 4.68 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB in 13 starts, and he lines up for a tough road start versus the Yankees this weekend.