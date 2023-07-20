Urquidy (shoulder) is expected to return to the Astros' rotation in early August, MLB.com reports.

Urquidy made his second rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, and he worked three innings while throwing 45 pitches. He'll now head to Double-A Corpus Christi, with his next outing slated for four innings. Urquidy's final rehab outing will come July 30, with the goal of completing five frames. That would put him in line to return to the big-league rotation at some point during Houston's weekend series against the Yankees from Aug. 3-6.