Urquidy (shoulder) said Wednesday's he'll remain shut down from throwing for at least two weeks, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander said he didn't anticipate a lengthy absence after landing on the injured list with shoulder discomfort in late June, but he now figures to be sidelined for at least a month. Urquidy should resume his throwing program in the second half of July, and he likely won't be back until at least early or mid-August since he'll need to build his arm back up to a starter's workload after the layoff.