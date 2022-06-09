Urquidy (5-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.1 innings against the Mariners. He struck out three.

Urquidy allowed at least one baserunner in every inning, but he was able to avoid any major damage until Cal Raleigh and Ty France hit home runs in the fourth to give the Mariners a 4-3 lead. The right-hander continues to offer mixed results, allowing one or fewer runs in four starts but giving up at least five in three appearances. Across 11 starts and 55.1 innings, Urquidy sports a 5.04 ERA with a 43:12 K:BB.