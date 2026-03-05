Astros' Josh Hader: Slated for mound work next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hader (biceps) will throw a bullpen session early next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Hader developed left biceps inflammation before reporting to Astros camp and has been limited to flat-ground work since then. He also missed the final seven-plus weeks of last season with a left shoulder strain, so he hasn't pitched in a game setting since early August of last year. Hader is unlikely to have time to ramp up for Opening Day, setting up Bryan Abreu to serve as the Astros' early-season closer.
