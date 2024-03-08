Verlander (shoulder) said he ramped up his throwing intensity during a 60-pitch bullpen session Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander noted that his fastball velocity in Friday's session was sitting in the low-90s. Verlander will begin the season on the injured list as he works his way back from an offseason right shoulder issue, but he continues to make slow and steady progress. It's not clear when he might be cleared to face hitters or if he'll pitch in any Grapefruit League games, so a timetable remains foggy.