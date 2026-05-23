Astros' Kai-Wei Teng: Posts another scoreless start

Teng (3-3) notched the victory over the Cubs on Saturday, allowing two hits and walking three batters while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

Teng tossed a season-high 89 pitches (56 strikes) while completing six frames for the first time as a major-leaguer. The right-hander also recorded his second straight win and has now thrown 11 scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and registering a 13:7 K:BB over his past two starts. Teng has moved into Houston's six-man rotation this month and has gradually increased his pitch count with the aim of remaining a starter long-term. He's tentatively stated to next take the mound at home versus Milwaukee.