Teng threw 2.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's 11-0 win over the A's, allowing two hits while striking out three.

Teng has gotten off to a nice start this season, allowing just one run on four hits and one walk over 5.2 innings in his first three appearances. Teng, who posted a 6.37 ERA across 29.2 innings in a swingman role with the Giants last season, earned a spot in Houston's Opening Day bullpen as Bennett Sousa (oblique), Enyel De Los Santos (knee), Nate Pearson (elbow) and Josh Hader (biceps) all opened the year on the IL.