Astros' Kai-Wei Teng: Sent down after Saturday's start

Teng was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Teng made the start Saturday against Detroit and gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. That continued a rough June for the right-hander, who has given up at least four earned runs in four of his five starts this month. Teng's demotion to the minors makes room on the 26-man roster for reliever Miguel Ullola, who was recalled from Sugar Land on Saturday. However, Teng's spot in the rotation could soon be taken by Christian Javier (shoulder), who tossed 75 pitches in his most recent rehab start last Sunday and appears to be closing in on returning from the IL.