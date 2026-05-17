Teng (2-3) earned the win against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out seven across five scoreless innings.

Teng opened his start on a strong note by striking out each of the first two batters he faced in the first inning. He allowed at least two baserunners in three of the next four frames but managed to keep the Rangers off the board and finished his night with 11 whiffs while tossing 46 strikes on 76 pitches (60.5 percent strike rate). Teng sits at a 2.61 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 31 innings this season and is expected to be a part of the Astros' six-man rotation in the short term. He's slated to take on the Cubs in Chicago next weekend.