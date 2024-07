The Astros recalled Ort from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Since being claimed off waivers from Baltimore in May, Ort has allowed just one earned run in 12 innings with Sugar Land while striking out 17 batters and walking four. His dominant performance has now earned him another shot in the majors, and he figures to work in middle relief while with the Astros. Luis Contreras was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.