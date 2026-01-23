The Yankees designated Ort (elbow) for assignment Friday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Michael Siani. Ort was a waiver claim himself earlier this month, and because he has the ability to refuse an outright assignment, his stint in the Yankees organization will likely be ending soon. The righty reliever posted a 4.89 ERA and 49:27 K:BB over 46 innings with the Astros in 2025 and missed the final month of the season with elbow inflammation.