The Yankees claimed Ort (elbow) off waivers from the Astros on Friday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Ort was terrific for the Astros in 2024 after being claimed off waivers, but he took a step back in 2025, finishing with a 4.89 ERA and 49:27 K:BB over 46 innings. He also missed the final month of the season with elbow inflammation, although it would seem the Yankees believe that injury is behind him. Ort will compete for a bullpen job and does not have minor-league options remaining.