The Angels claimed Ort (elbow) off waivers from the Yankees on Wednesday.

After posting a 2.55 ERA and 26:4 K:BB over 24.2 regular-season innings in 2024, Ort regressed to a 4.89 ERA and 49:27 K:BB over 46 innings with the Astros in 2025. He also missed the final month of this past season with elbow inflammation, and it's unclear whether he'll be full-go for the start of spring training. Ort is out of minor-league options, so he has a good shot to be in the Angels' Opening Day bullpen if he's still with the team at that point.