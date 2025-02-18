Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Ort experienced left oblique soreness following a recent bullpen session and won't throw for a few days, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The injury will most likely push Ort's Grapefruit League debut back until at least next week, but Espada hasn't suggested that the Astros are worried about the right-handed reliever's availability for Opening Day. Ort covered 24.2 innings out of the Houston bullpen in 2024, logging a 2.55 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB while collecting three holds.