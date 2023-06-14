Tucker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Tucker crushed a fastball from Patrick Corbin for the second of two homers allowed by the southpaw. The long ball was just Tucker's second since May 20 and his first extra-base hit since June 5. The 26-year-old walked for the fourth time in his last five games and has a 5:3 BB:K over that span. For the year, Tucker is now slashing .269/.347/.440 with nine homers, 39 RBI, 26 runs and a 30:37 BB:K over 268 plate appearances.