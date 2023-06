Tucker went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's win over Toronto.

Tucker drove in a run during Houston's six-run first inning and later belted a solo homer. He's collected multiple hits in three of his last four games, boosting his season OPS from .775 to .816 during that span. The 26-year-old is up to 21 extra-base hits with eight steals and 36 RBI through 58 games.