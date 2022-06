Tucker went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Yankees.

Tucker walked and stole second base in the second inning before later walking again and coming around to score in the top of the ninth. He now has 13 stolen bases on the year and two in the last five games. Tucker started the season slow but he has batted .303 since the beginning of June, raising his season average to .260 over 231 at-bats.