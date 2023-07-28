Baez is slashing .296/.426/.592 with seven home runs and a 20:22 K:BB in 27 games across the Florida Complex League and Carolina League

The 19-year-old right fielder also had a strong showing last year in the Dominican Summer League (.305/.351/.552 slash line), and this year he has shown an improved eye at the plate. Baez was old for his class when he signed just after his 18th birthday on Jan. 15, 2022, which is why his exploits in the DSL didn't stand out, but the fact he has quickly ascended to Single-A is a big mark in his favor. He has a chance to develop into a middle-of-the-order run producer and could continue to earn rapid promotions if his keen eye holds against more advanced pitching.