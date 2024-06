Baez is slashing .291/.335/.473 with nine home runs and a 25 percent strikeout rate for High-A Asheville.

Baez has a high ceiling as a power hitter, but it's worth noting he is slashing .232/.291/.326 away from the extreme hitter's park in Asheville (.952 home OPS). At 20 years old, he is younger than many High-A prospects, but not so young that he shouldn't be excelling at this level, especially given his favorable home conditions. He is probably a couple years away from reaching the majors.