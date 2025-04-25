Baez, who opened the year on the development list, was assigned to Double-A Corpus Christi on April 15 but has not yet played in a game.

Baez was a pretty big disappointment at High-A in 2024, logging a .300 OBP and 0.20 BB/K as a 20-year-old playing half his games in the hitter-friendly park in Asheville. His body and athleticism has also trended in the wrong direction, so he's a power-only corner outfield prospect who doesn't project to get on base enough to play everyday at the highest level. He may still be working with the coaching staff at Double-A or dealing with an undisclosed injury, given that he hasn't played in a game despite being assigned 10 days ago.