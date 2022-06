Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and one run scored Wednesday against the Rangers.

Maldonado capped off a six-run first inning for the Astros with a two-RBI double. He then led off the fourth frame by going yard to tally his fifth home run of the season. Maldonado has now recorded multiple hits in three of his last four starts, but he is still hitting just .160/.228/.306 across 160 plate appearances on the season.