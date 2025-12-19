The Astros are acquiring Burrows from the Pirates on Friday in a three-team trade that also includes the Rays, Chandler Rome, Stephen J. Nesbitt and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Burrows opened 2025 in the minors but made his season debut for the Pirates in May, and he delivered a strong rookie campaign with a 3.94 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 97:31 K:BB across 96 innings. The right-hander is the only piece heading to the Astros in the deal, with Brandon Lowe, Mason Montgomery and Jake Mangum moving to Pittsburgh while the Rays get Anderson Brito and Jacob Melton. Burrows should slot into the middle of Houston's rotation during his sophomore campaign.