Burrows didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Yankees after allowing two runs on five hits and three walks across five innings, striking out eight.

The eight punchouts were a season-high mark for Burrows, who has now recorded a 15:5 K:BB in 9.2 innings over his last two starts. Burrows has yet to record a quality start this season and has given up at least three earned runs in four of his six outings, so his performances have left a lot to be desired. The 26-year-old right-hander will carry a 6.25 ERA into his next start, which should come away at the Red Sox the upcoming weekend.